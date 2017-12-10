(CNN) Heavy snow fell in many parts of the UK on Sunday as Storm Caroline, the biggest storm so far this year, caused widespread disruption with road and air travel severely affected.

Central England and Wales were the worst hit regions witnessing up to 11 inches of snow in some places in just a few hours. Northern Ireland was also slammed.

Sleet and snow fell in central London as temperatures plummeted.

Snow falls on crowds in central London on Sunday.

Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge in central London.

Passengers hoping to flee the winter weather from London's Heathrow Airport faced cancellations and delays to their journeys, with plenty of planes caught up in the chaos.

"Weather across the UK and Europe is resulting in some passengers experiencing disruption to their journeys. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport," a spokesperson for the airport told CNN.

