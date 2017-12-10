(CNN) Snow fell fast and furiously in many parts of the UK Sunday as Storm Caroline, the biggest storm so far this year, caused widespread disruption with road and air travel affected.

Central England and Wales were the worst hit regions witnessing up to 11 inches of snow in some places in just a few hours. Northern Ireland was also affected.

Sleet and snow also fell in central London as temperatures plummeted.

Snow covers the small town of Llangollen in the Dee Valley in north Wales, on Friday.

Passengers hoping to flee the winter weather from London's Heathrow Airport faced three-hour delays, with plenty of planes caught up in the travel chaos, according to CNN's Nic Robertson.

Flights were also suspended at Birmingham Airport while the runway was cleared, leaving passengers facing delays, while the M1 motorway was closed in Leicestershire because of vehicles being stranded.

