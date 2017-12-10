Story highlights ICAN won prize for work on UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Hiroshima survivor says "we must not tolerate this insanity any longer"

(CNN) The winners of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize have warned countries that possess nuclear weapons to eliminate their "instruments of insanity" or risk mutual destruction.

The stark warning came Sunday as this year's peace prize was presented at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

"Heed our warning and know that your actions are consequential. You are each an integral part of the system of violence that threatens humankind," said Setsuko Thurlow, a Hiroshima survivor and ICAN campaigner.

Thurlow and ICAN's Executive Director Beatrice Fihn called on the world's nuclear-armed states to prohibit and eliminate nuclear weapons.

