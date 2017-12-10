CNN 10 - December 11, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

(CNN) December 11, 2017

Welcome to a special edition of CNN10! Today, we're venturing to the Midway Islands, an extraordinarily remote area that's been exceptionally polluted by plastic. Learn how our garbage "leaks" into the ocean, how it finds its way to distant shores, and how it affects their environment.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More