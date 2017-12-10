Venezuela's Maduro: Some opposition parties to be barred from presidential vote

(CNN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that some of the main opposition parties will not be allowed to run in next year's presidential election.

Speaking to supporters and journalists after voting in mayoral elections, Maduro said political parties that did not participate in Sunday's elections, or called for a boycott, would be denied entry in the 2018 election.

"The other parties, Voluntad Popular, Primero Justicia, have disappeared from the Venezuelan political map and today disappear totally," he said. "Parties that did not participate today and have called for voters to participate in a boycott cannot participate anymore (in elections)."

"That is the criteria that the National Constituent Assembly had put forward, constitutionally and legally," he said. "And I, as chief of state, support them."

The Venezuelan National Electoral Commission has not yet commented on Maduro's statements.