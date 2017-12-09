Breaking News

It's not just spraying water: How the pros fight wildfires

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 4:59 PM ET, Sat December 9, 2017

A Los Angeles County Fire helicopter flies over during the 'Skirball Fire' which began early morning in Bel-Air, California, USA, 06 December 2017.
epaselect epa06372496 A Los Angeles County Fire helicopter flies over during the 'Skirball Fire' which began early morning in Bel-Air, California, USA, 06 December 2017. An outbreak of several fires North of Los Angeles has occurred as one of the strongest Santa Ana winds forecast of the season is ongoing and expected to last several days. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

(CNN)As wildfires ravaged California this year, thousands of firefighters have taken on the massive task of containing and extinguishing flames over hundreds of thousands of acres.

First fire-related death confirmed in Southern California
But it's not as simple as showing up and spraying water.
"We don't just put blue stuff on the red stuff," said Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection, known as Cal Fire.
    Wildfires constantly evolve based on weather conditions. That forces firefighters and their incident commanders to constantly re-evaluate their approaches and strategies, including where to position people, equipment and logistical support.
    Here's a look at the tactics and tools used by the men and women battling the flames:
    Firefighters take to the ground ...

    Ground crews maintain the front lines, supported by fire engines carrying hundreds of gallons of water, said Mike Lopez, a 20-year veteran firefighter who is now president of Cal Fire's firefighter union.
    These crews are central to the overarching mission: putting out the fire.
    Then, there's a simultaneous effort to contain the fire and keep it from spreading. That task falls to hand crews.
    A firefighter cuts brush at the Thomas Fire on December 7, 2017, near Fillmore, California.
    A firefighter cuts brush at the Thomas Fire on December 7, 2017, near Fillmore, California.
    These firefighters use chainsaws and Pulaskis -- axes used to cut vegetation -- to clear brush that could fuel the fire, McLean said.
    The result is what's known as a "fire line." The barrier separates the wildfires and the land that, so far, has been spared, and it slows down the fire's growth.
    Hand crews also use bulldozers to do the job on a larger scale.
    "But a bulldozer can't go places that a hand crew can go," Lopez said. "They work in tandem."

    ... and to the air.

    Meantime, air crews take on the fire from the sky.
    CalFire strategically places aircraft throughout California to ensure a 20-minute response time to any wildfire incident, McLean said.
    Among the fleet are helicopters and air tankers -- huge planes fitted with tanks -- that can drop water or fire retardant on blazes, he said.
    A helicopter makes a water drop over the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    A helicopter makes a water drop over the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    Some helicopters get equipped with big buckets to douse fires, Lopez said. They can carry 300 to 800 gallons of water from nearby sources, including lakes, pools, ponds or oceans.
    The tactic might seem fail-proof. It's not.
    "People think that air tankers and helicopters completely extinguish fires," Lopez said. "They don't. They slow the progression of the fire for the ground resources to put the fire out."
    So, the cooperation of firefighters on the ground and those in the sky is critical.
    "It's an orchestra," McLean said. "All those components come together."

    They try to stay a step ahead of the fire ...

    Weather forecasting also plays a central role, Lopez said.
    "We watch the weather religiously ... so we can adapt and plan accordingly," McLean told CNN, adding that each firefighter must be aware of weather conditions.
    Forecasters look at temperature, relative humidity and wind to assess the possibility or likely intensity of a fire, said Mike Flannigan, a professor of wildland fire at the University of Alberta.
    A look at the California wildfires' jaw-dropping numbers
    "Wind is the most critical factor once the fire is up and running," he said. "How strong it is, and if it's shifting."
    Using forecasts and fire growth models, fire management agencies move crews and resources to where they expect the fire to go.
    Based on the models, officials sometimes opt to let the blazes burn, sparing resources and firefighters and letting fires "play a more natural role" in the nature, Flannigan said.
    Fire incident commanders get frequent updates from meteorologists and other experts, then share intel with personnel in the field, Lopez said, "so everyone's on the same page."

    ... and stay long after it goes out.

    And the job's not over when the fire's out.
    As soon as a fire has been extinguished and firefighters leave, damage assessment teams take stock of the devastation "and document what structures were lost," McLean said. These teams relay information about how many homes and buildings were destroyed.
    A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball wildfire swept through the exclusive enclave of Bel-Air, California, on Thursday, December 7.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball wildfire swept through the exclusive enclave of Bel-Air, California, on Thursday, December 7. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling wildfires in Southern California in what has been a devastating year for such natural disasters in the state.
    Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose while battling a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura on December 7.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose while battling a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura on December 7. The windswept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed homes.
    Firefighter Patrick Larsen, of San Luis Obispo, battles a wildfire in Ojai on December 7.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Firefighter Patrick Larsen, of San Luis Obispo, battles a wildfire in Ojai on December 7.
    Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita in the early morning hours of December 7.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita in the early morning hours of December 7.
    Fires surround a hilltop mansion in the wealthy Bel-Air district of Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Fires surround a hilltop mansion in the wealthy Bel-Air district of Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
    "Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6 after the Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    "Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6 after the Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura, a coastal city just north of Los Angeles. The Thomas Fire, the largest of the Southern California blazes, started north of Santa Paula before spreading to Ventura.
    Smoke rises across Southern California, as seen from the International Space Station on December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Smoke rises across Southern California, as seen from the International Space Station on December 6.
    A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames sweeping up a steep canyon wall after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
    Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
    Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily, whose Ventura home was destroyed by fire, on December 6.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily, whose Ventura home was destroyed by fire, on December 6.
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires spread in Southern California.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5, as wildfires spread in Southern California.
    Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area December 5.
    The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    The Thomas Fire spews smoke in Ventura on December 5.
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
    A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A firefighter battles the blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters save their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Fires leave an apartment complex leveled in Ventura on December 5.
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests between fighting fires in Ventura on December 5.
    A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A man prepares to evacuate from his Santa Paula house on December 5. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
    A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    A man attempts to catch a horse that got loose during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
    Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    Firefighters battle to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Photos: Wildfires spread in Southern California
    The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
    Behind those teams come other experts who assess and repair damage the fire may have caused to the watershed, which could lead to long-term erosion problems, McLean said.
    With wildfire seasons predicted to get longer, the strategies -- from the front lines to the repair work -- undoubtedly will be required more often. And incident commanders, firefighters and others will be there, McLean said, "however long it takes to get done."