Snowstorm marches north after blanketing Southeast

Story highlights Major cities on the East Coast expected to get several inches of snow

More than 70 million people may be affected

(CNN) The South got an early taste of winter before other regions this year, but the Northeast won't have to wait for too long.

The same weather system that dumped snow in the Southeast on Friday is marching farther up the East Coast, where major cities are forecast to get several inches over the weekend.

"This is the first significant winter storm for the East Coast," CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam said Saturday. "Once this storm moves off the coast, it will have blanketed a swath of snow stretching roughly 2,000 miles from the deep South to the New England coast.

More than 70 million people across the upper South and Northeast are under a winter storm warning, watch or advisory, but those numbers will change as the system moves away from the Southeast.

"We are still in a lull at 1 a.m., but ingredients coming together for snow to develop before sunrise," The National Weather Service's office in Baltimore tweeted Saturday. " Most of the accumulating snow will fall after daybreak but before noon."