(CNN) A woman, whose body was found at a crash site along an evacuation route, was the first-related death confirmed in a series of wildfires that ravaged Southern California this week.

Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula was found dead in a car that authorities believe was involved in a crash during evacuations near the Thomas Fire on Wednesday.

The cause of death was "blunt force injuries with terminal smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," the Ventura County medical examiner office said.

Pesola was identified hours after fire officials announced on Friday, with cautious optimism, that they made progress in the Thomas Fire.

"With this break in the weather, we've made good progress, but that progress is limited to those areas that are safe to fly in," said Todd Derum, the incident commander for Cal Fire.