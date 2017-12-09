Roy Moore accuser acknowledges she added note to her yearbook

Washington (CNN) The Roy Moore accuser who pointed to her signed yearbook to bolster her claim of abuse against the Republican Senate candidate acknowledged that she wrote notes underneath his signature.

Nelson's attorney, Gloria Allred, reemphasized the point at a news conference Friday afternoon, saying a handwriting analyst concluded the signature belonged to Moore. The former judge says the inscription is a forgery.

"To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, DA. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House," the yearbook note reads.

Allred said she did not ask the handwriting analyst to examine the notation following the signature "because Beverly indicates that she added that to remind herself of who Roy Moore was, and when and where Roy Moore signed her yearbook."

