(CNN) Just ahead of the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, leaders from the civil rights movement and the local community blasted President Donald Trump's attendance as an affront to the spirit of the event.

"He does not deserve to be in Jackson for the celebration of the civil rights museum opening," civil rights activist Amos Brown, a board member of the NAACP , said at a press conference in the city on Saturday. He slammed Trump for "not showing up for our civil rights" both before and during his presidency.

"We respect your office but ... we do not respect your attitude and your division of the nation," he continued.

The speakers hit Trump on his White House record, including his efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and enact a travel ban, saying such moves were incongruous with the work of the civil rights movement.

"It is my appreciation for the legacy of the individuals who stand with me today, it is my appreciation for the Mississippi martyrs that are not here, the names both known and unknown, that will not allow me, that will not allow many of us standing today, to share a stage with the President; to share a stage with an individual who has not demonstrated a continuing commitment to civil rights, a continuing commitment to human rights, a continuing commitment to women's right," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. "It is his pompous disregard for all of those factors that will not enable us to stand with him."