Trump recorded robocall for Roy Moore

Story highlights The call is another high-profile move by Trump to boost Moore

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump recorded a robocall for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, claiming all progress will be "stopped cold" if his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, is elected in Tuesday's special election.

The call stresses the need for Moore's vote in the Senate and claims Jones "is soft on crime, weak on immigration, supports abortion. He's bad for our military and bad for our vets. We don't want him, and he also, by the way, wants higher taxes."

"We need Roy voting for us. I am stopping illegal immigration and crime. We're building a stronger military and protecting the Second Amendment and our pro-life values," Trump says in the call. "But if Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold. We already know Democrat Doug Jones is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and he will vote with the Washington liberals every single time."

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah confirmed Saturday night that Trump recorded the call, which Politico first reported. The Moore campaign did not return a request for comment. CNN obtained the audio of the endorsement Sunday.

The call is another high-profile move by Trump to boost Moore.

Read More