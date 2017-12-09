Trump recorded robocall for Roy Moore

Story highlights The call is another high-profile move by Trump to boost Moore

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump recorded a robocall for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore ahead of Tuesday's election, deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah confirmed Saturday night.

The call is another high-profile move by Trump to boost Moore. The Moore campaign has not returned a request for comment.

At a rally Friday in Pensacola, Florida, which is near the Alabama border, the President pointed to someone in the audience and said: "This guy is screaming, 'We want Roy Moore.' He is right."

The President then said Democrats in Congress "want open borders, higher taxes, and government-run health care that doesn't work. Costs a fortune, doesn't work. They are soft on crime. ... That's why we need a Republican in the House. We need a Republican in the Senate. We need more of them."

