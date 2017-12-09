Trump stays on message during controversial civil rights museum visit

Story highlights He was criticized by civil rights leaders for attending

He spoke for about 10 minutes

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump honored civil rights heroes and local officials during remarks at the opening of a civil rights museum in Mississippi on Saturday, staying on message despite recent criticisms of his appearance there.

"We want our country to be a place where every child from every background can grow up free from fear, innocent from hatred, and surrounded by love, opportunity and hope," he said at the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. "Today we pay solemn tribute to our heroes of the past and dedicate ourselves to building a future of freedom, of equality and justice and peace."

Trump's remarks were preceded by criticism from civil rights and community leaders, who said Trump shouldn't have attended because of his White House record.

"He does not deserve to be in Jackson for the celebration of the civil rights museum opening," civil rights activist Amos Brown , a board member of the NAACP, said at a news conference in the city on Saturday. He slammed Trump for "not showing up for our civil rights" both before and during his presidency.

He continued: "We respect your office but ... we do not respect your attitude and your division of the nation."

Read More