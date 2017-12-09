The week in politics

(CNN) Sen. Al Franken leaves the US Capitol on Thursday after announcing his plans to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment. The Minnesota Democrat said he plans to step down "in the coming weeks," and he decried the "irony" of his doing so as President Donald Trump and US Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment, continue their political careers.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Roy Moore supporter holds up a sign at the campaign rally on Tuesday. Some Alabama voters are struggling with their support of the Republican candidate , who faces accusations that he pursued relationships with teenagers, molested a 14-year-old and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old when he was in his 30s.

Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Congressional leaders including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Defense Secretary James Mattis in the Oval Office on Thursday. Congress passed legislation shortly after the meeting to avert a government shutdown, but there was little evidence the leaders made headway on resolving key policy differences.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters/Newscom

Two young men dressed as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence welcome Trump as he arrives aboard Air Force One in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Republican members of the Senate on Tuesday. Seated next to Trump was Sen. Jeff Flake, one of the President's most outspoken Republican critics.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Former President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel at a summit on climate change in Chicago on Tuesday. Later that day, in remarks at the Chicago Economic Club , Obama urged voters to stay engaged in democracy, saying complacency was responsible for the rise of Nazi Germany.

Andrew Harnik/AP

First lady Melania Trump takes questions from children before reading "The Polar Express" at Children's National Medical Center in Washington on Thursday.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he tours the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' food distribution center in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Atlanta mayoral contenders Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood participate in a debate Sunday. Norwood has called for a recount after voters delivered a nearly split decision Tuesday night and Bottoms declared victory.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks with newly sworn-in Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (second from right) during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

State Department/Sipa

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson poses for a photo with the 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees on Sunday. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump did not attend, marking the first time in more than 20 years that a president skipped the annual celebration of artistic excellence held in Washington.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters/Newscom

Lawrence Parry, a Pearl Harbor veteran , shows President Donald Trump a challenge coin during a proclamation ceremony for National Pearl Harbor Day on Thursday.

Jonathan Bachman/AP

President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a rally Friday in Pensacola, Florida, supporting Roy Moore ahead of the Alabama special election.