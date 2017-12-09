The week in politics
(CNN)Sen. Al Franken leaves the US Capitol on Thursday after announcing his plans to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment. The Minnesota Democrat said he plans to step down "in the coming weeks," and he decried the "irony" of his doing so as President Donald Trump and US Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment, continue their political careers.
Palestinian men at a cafe in Jerusalem watch an address given by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced plans to relocate the US Embassy there. The move sparked widespread protests and was opposed by numerous US allies.
During a trip to Salt Lake City on Monday, President Donald Trump shows an executive order reducing the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. He also signed a proclamation to shrink Bears Ears National Monument. Native American tribes and conservation groups have filed suit against the Trump administration in opposition to the reductions.
Charlie Craig and David Mullins, the gay couple that was refused a wedding cake by cake artist Jack Phillips, stand in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Justices heard oral arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, which is seen as a clash between religious freedom and LGBT rights.
Steve Bannon speaks before introducing Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore at a campaign event in Fairhope, Alabama, on Tuesday. Bannon labeled GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona a "total embarrassment" and said Mitt Romney "hid behind" his Mormon faith to avoid military service in Vietnam.
A Roy Moore supporter holds up a sign at the campaign rally on Tuesday. Some Alabama voters are struggling with their support of the Republican candidate, who faces accusations that he pursued relationships with teenagers, molested a 14-year-old and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old when he was in his 30s.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Congressional leaders including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Defense Secretary James Mattis in the Oval Office on Thursday. Congress passed legislation shortly after the meeting to avert a government shutdown, but there was little evidence the leaders made headway on resolving key policy differences.
Two young men dressed as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence welcome Trump as he arrives aboard Air Force One in Salt Lake City on Monday.
President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Republican members of the Senate on Tuesday. Seated next to Trump was Sen. Jeff Flake, one of the President's most outspoken Republican critics.
Former President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel at a summit on climate change in Chicago on Tuesday. Later that day, in remarks at the Chicago Economic Club, Obama urged voters to stay engaged in democracy, saying complacency was responsible for the rise of Nazi Germany.
First lady Melania Trump takes questions from children before reading "The Polar Express" at Children's National Medical Center in Washington on Thursday.
President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he tours the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' food distribution center in Salt Lake City on Monday.
Atlanta mayoral contenders Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood participate in a debate Sunday. Norwood has called for a recount after voters delivered a nearly split decision Tuesday night and Bottoms declared victory.
President Donald Trump speaks with newly sworn-in Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen (second from right) during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson poses for a photo with the 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees on Sunday. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump did not attend, marking the first time in more than 20 years that a president skipped the annual celebration of artistic excellence held in Washington.
Lawrence Parry, a Pearl Harbor veteran, shows President Donald Trump a challenge coin during a proclamation ceremony for National Pearl Harbor Day on Thursday.
President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a rally Friday in Pensacola, Florida, supporting Roy Moore ahead of the Alabama special election.