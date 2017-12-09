Washington (CNN) A powerful and prominent appeals court judge is being accused of sexual misconduct by six clerks or more junior staffers who worked with him, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Judge Alex Kozinski, who for many years served as chief judge on the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, is being accused of having subjected a number of the court's female staffers to a range of inappropriate sexual actions, including as recently as 2012, the Post reports.

Heidi Bond, one of the women accusing Kozinski, told the Post that in 2006 and 2007, he made her look at porn on several occasions, asking for her opinions about what she saw and if it sexually aroused her. According to Bond, the porn was not part of any court cases.

Bond told the Post that one set of images showed college-age students at a party where "some people were inexplicably naked while everyone else was clothed." Another allowed viewers to mix and match heads, torsos and legs to make an image of a nude woman.

At the time, Bond was in her early 30s.

