Story highlights Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran on espionage charges

Family insists British-Iranian citizen was on vacation when she was held in April 2016

(CNN) UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he plans to express his "grave concerns" about dual British-Iranian nationals during his visit Saturday to Iran in an apparent reference to imprisoned mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Johnson is due to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Tehran in the first visit by a UK foreign secretary to the Middle Eastern country since 2015.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran since April 2016 on espionage charges that she and her family vehemently deny, is expected to appear in court Sunday to face charges of "spreading propaganda."

Johnson's visit comes at a time of increased regional tensions.

He plans to discuss the crisis in Yemen and Britain's support for the 2015 nuclear deal struck between Iran and world powers "while making clear our concerns about some of Iran's activity in the region," according to his statement.

