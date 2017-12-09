Iraq is 'fully liberated' from ISIS, its military says

(CNN) The Iraqi military has "fully liberated" all of Iraq's territory of "ISIS terrorist gangs" and retaken full control of the Iraqi-Syrian border, it said Saturday in a statement.

"Our heroic armed forces have now secured the entire length of the Iraq-Syria border," Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said on his Twitter account. "We defeated Daesh (ISIS) through our unity and sacrifice for the nation. Long live Iraq and its people."

The US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS tweeted his support for Abadi's declaration and said the coalition would remain to assist the Iraqis.

"We congratulate the Prime Minister and all the Iraqi people on this significant achievement, which many thought impossible," Brett McGurk wrote.

The Coalition congratulate the people of Iraq on their significant victory against #Daesh. We stand by them as they set the conditions for a secure and prosperous #futureiraq pic.twitter.com/pJlGImT1Yu — The Global Coalition (@coalition) December 9, 2017

"We honor the sacrifices of the Iraqi people, its security forces, and the Kurdish Peshmerga, and admire the unity in their ranks that had made this day possible," McGurk added. "That spirit must be renewed and continue as Iraq works to consolidate these historic gains over the coming year.

"Our @coalition will continue to stand with #Iraq to support its security forces, economy, and stabilization to help ensure that #ISIS can never again threaten Iraq's people or use its territory as a haven," he wrote." We mark today's historic victory mindful of the work that remains."