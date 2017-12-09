3-D printing braces up sea turtle with gap in its shell

Story highlights A sea turtle responds well to a 3-D-printed brace after suffering likely trauma to its shell

The Birch Aquarium in San Diego will fit turtle with a new brace as it grows

(CNN) Scientists at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography believe they have created the world's first 3-D-printed brace for a sea turtle's shell, and the results seem promising.

One lucky sea turtle is already wearing the brace, and it is responding well. The turtle was found in 2013 in the cooling canal of a power plant in New Jersey. It was a juvenile and weighed about 75 pounds.

"She was found with a large gap in the bottom right part of her shell. She also has an abnormal curve of her spine and paralysis of her back flippers," said Beth Chee, the aquarium's marketing director. "It is unknown what caused these issues, but it was most likely due to trauma experienced in the wild before she was rescued."

Because of the turtle's injuries, veterinary experts determined it would not survive if reintroduced to the wild. The Birch Aquarium at Scripps at the University of California, San Diego, volunteered to provide a permanent home for the injured turtle. A fundraising campaign brought in more than $50,000 to support its housing and rehabilitative needs.

Upon its arrival, the loggerhead turtle, which the research facility hasn't named per its practices, quickly became a favorite of the aquarium staff.

