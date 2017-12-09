Burning objects thrown at Swedish synagogue

(CNN) Several people threw burning objects at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg late Saturday, police said.

Police inspector Peter Nordengard said the fire department extinguished the flames from the objects, which did not cause the building to catch fire or cause any injuries

The incident is under investigation.

CNN affiliate Expressen TV, quoting police at the scene, reported that Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building.

Gothenburg is in southwestern Sweden, about 230 kilometers (143 miles) north of Copenhagen.