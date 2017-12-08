Breaking News

The week in 27 photos

Updated 6:08 AM ET, Fri December 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from embers as they try to help stop a wildfire from burning a home in Ventura, California, on Tuesday, December 5. Four wildfires &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/12/us/california-wildfires-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are wreaking devastation across Southern California.&lt;/a&gt; More than 100,000 acres have been burned, and tens of thousands of people have had to flee their homes.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from embers as they try to help stop a wildfire from burning a home in Ventura, California, on Tuesday, December 5. Four wildfires are wreaking devastation across Southern California. More than 100,000 acres have been burned, and tens of thousands of people have had to flee their homes.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
US Sen. Al Franken leaves the Capitol after speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, December 7. The Democrat &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/07/politics/al-franken-resignation-decision/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he is resigning&lt;/a&gt; following allegations that he touched women inappropriately. He also said some of the allegations against him aren&#39;t true.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
US Sen. Al Franken leaves the Capitol after speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, December 7. The Democrat said he is resigning following allegations that he touched women inappropriately. He also said some of the allegations against him aren't true.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
Warren Entsch lifts up fellow Parliament member Linda Burney on Thursday, December 7, as they celebrate the passing of a bill that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/07/asia/australia-same-sex-marriage-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;legalizes same-sex marriage in Australia.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Warren Entsch lifts up fellow Parliament member Linda Burney on Thursday, December 7, as they celebrate the passing of a bill that legalizes same-sex marriage in Australia.
Hide Caption
3 of 28
A Palestinian protester runs Thursday, December 7, after catching fire during clashes with Israeli troops near Beit El, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. Dozens of people were injured in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/07/middleeast/trump-jerusalem-response-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;West Bank protests,&lt;/a&gt; which began after US President Donald Trump announced that his country would be recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the holy city as their capital.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
A Palestinian protester runs Thursday, December 7, after catching fire during clashes with Israeli troops near Beit El, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. Dozens of people were injured in West Bank protests, which began after US President Donald Trump announced that his country would be recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the holy city as their capital.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Singer Beyonce &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/06/entertainment/beyonce-colin-kaepernick-award/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;presents the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award&lt;/a&gt; to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during Sports Illustrated&#39;s Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Tuesday, December 5. Kaepernick became a lightning rod last year when he began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Singer Beyonce presents the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Tuesday, December 5. Kaepernick became a lightning rod last year when he began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
Bobo the bulldog takes a shower at The Wagington, a luxury pet hotel in Singapore, on Wednesday, December 6.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Bobo the bulldog takes a shower at The Wagington, a luxury pet hotel in Singapore, on Wednesday, December 6.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser for US President Donald Trump, arrives at a federal court in Washington on Friday, December 1. Flynn &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/01/politics/michael-flynn-charged/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pleaded guilty&lt;/a&gt; to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia&#39;s ambassador, and he disclosed that he is cooperating with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser for US President Donald Trump, arrives at a federal court in Washington on Friday, December 1. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador, and he disclosed that he is cooperating with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Hide Caption
7 of 28
Visitors walk in the courtyard of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, December 3.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Visitors walk in the courtyard of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, December 3.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
An injured man is transferred to a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, after Taliban militants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/01/asia/pakistan-school-attack-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attacked the Agricultural Training Institute&lt;/a&gt; there on Friday, December 1. At least nine people were killed, and dozens were hurt.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
An injured man is transferred to a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, after Taliban militants attacked the Agricultural Training Institute there on Friday, December 1. At least nine people were killed, and dozens were hurt.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
The International Space Station, lower left, is seen traveling by the moon in this photo taken in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 2.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
The International Space Station, lower left, is seen traveling by the moon in this photo taken in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 2.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
A man fills a wine glass for a woman at O&#39;Naturel, a nudist restaurant in Paris, on Tuesday, December 5.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
A man fills a wine glass for a woman at O'Naturel, a nudist restaurant in Paris, on Tuesday, December 5.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
US President Donald Trump high-fives a boy during a &quot;taxpayer family event&quot; at the White House on Tuesday, December 5.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
US President Donald Trump high-fives a boy during a "taxpayer family event" at the White House on Tuesday, December 5.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
Asha Maya Dangol, 80, shows her thumbprint after voting in elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, December 7.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Asha Maya Dangol, 80, shows her thumbprint after voting in elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, December 7.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
A man carries the body of a child who was killed in a reported airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, Syria, on Sunday, December 3.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
A man carries the body of a child who was killed in a reported airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, Syria, on Sunday, December 3.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
More than 2,000 people in Santa Claus costumes pose for a picture at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier on Saturday, December 2. On what was the opening day of ski season, the resort offered a free daily pass to every skier dressed as Santa.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
More than 2,000 people in Santa Claus costumes pose for a picture at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier on Saturday, December 2. On what was the opening day of ski season, the resort offered a free daily pass to every skier dressed as Santa.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
Fans sing songs of Johnny Hallyday outside his house in Marnes-la-Coquette, France, on Wednesday, December 6. Hallyday, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/05/entertainment/johnny-hallyday-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rock &#39;n&#39; roll icon in France,&lt;/a&gt; had just died at the age of 74.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Fans sing songs of Johnny Hallyday outside his house in Marnes-la-Coquette, France, on Wednesday, December 6. Hallyday, a rock 'n' roll icon in France, had just died at the age of 74.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
Three astronauts take part in preflight preparations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, December 5. They will be heading to the International Space Station later this month.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Three astronauts take part in preflight preparations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, December 5. They will be heading to the International Space Station later this month.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
A man in Sanaa, Yemen, inspects his damaged store near the residence of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh on Monday, December 4. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/04/middleeast/yemen-former-president-ali-abdullah-saleh-killed-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Saleh was killed by Houthi rebels on Monday&lt;/a&gt; as he tried to flee clashes with them in Sanaa. Two days earlier, Saleh announced the end of a three-year alliance with the Houthis and said he wanted to &quot;turn the page&quot; on relations with the Saudi-led coalition that launched a military intervention against the Houthis in 2015.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
A man in Sanaa, Yemen, inspects his damaged store near the residence of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh on Monday, December 4. Saleh was killed by Houthi rebels on Monday as he tried to flee clashes with them in Sanaa. Two days earlier, Saleh announced the end of a three-year alliance with the Houthis and said he wanted to "turn the page" on relations with the Saudi-led coalition that launched a military intervention against the Houthis in 2015.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
Leaves cover the face of Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, an 11-month-old who died at a clinic in Bangladesh on Monday, December 4. The boy, whose family fled Myanmar a couple of months ago, had suffered from a high fever and severe cough, according to his mother. His body was brought back to the family&#39;s shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox&#39;s Bazar, Bangladesh.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Leaves cover the face of Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, an 11-month-old who died at a clinic in Bangladesh on Monday, December 4. The boy, whose family fled Myanmar a couple of months ago, had suffered from a high fever and severe cough, according to his mother. His body was brought back to the family's shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
A television cameraman films the logo of the International Olympic Committee at its headquarters in Pully, Switzerland, on Tuesday, December 5. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/05/sport/russia-ioc-ruling-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics&lt;/a&gt; over the country&#39;s &quot;systemic manipulation&quot; of anti-doping rules, but Russian athletes who can prove that they are clean will be invited to compete under the Olympic flag, the IOC said.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
A television cameraman films the logo of the International Olympic Committee at its headquarters in Pully, Switzerland, on Tuesday, December 5. Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics over the country's "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules, but Russian athletes who can prove that they are clean will be invited to compete under the Olympic flag, the IOC said.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
Scientist Ron Clarke &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/06/africa/human-ancestor-little-foot-unveiled-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;unveils &quot;Little Foot,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; which he says is the oldest fossil hominid skeleton ever found in Southern Africa, on Wednesday, December 6.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Scientist Ron Clarke unveils "Little Foot," which he says is the oldest fossil hominid skeleton ever found in Southern Africa, on Wednesday, December 6.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
A young olive ridley sea turtle walks to the sea for the first time in Sayulita, Mexico, on Saturday, December 2.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
A young olive ridley sea turtle walks to the sea for the first time in Sayulita, Mexico, on Saturday, December 2.
Hide Caption
22 of 28
A police officer guarding the main entrance of the Labor Ministry is punched by a protester as communist-backed unionists tried to enter the building during a protest in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, December 5. The protesters were demonstrating against proposals to amend a law regarding strikes.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
A police officer guarding the main entrance of the Labor Ministry is punched by a protester as communist-backed unionists tried to enter the building during a protest in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, December 5. The protesters were demonstrating against proposals to amend a law regarding strikes.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
Actor Mark Hamill joins C-3PO, R2-D2 and producer Kathleen Kennedy for a &quot;Star Wars&quot; press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, December 7. Hamill stars as Luke Skywalker in the new movie &quot;Star Wars: The Last Jedi.&quot;
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Actor Mark Hamill joins C-3PO, R2-D2 and producer Kathleen Kennedy for a "Star Wars" press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, December 7. Hamill stars as Luke Skywalker in the new movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
Hide Caption
24 of 28
graphic warning - single image
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Hide Caption
25 of 28
Volunteers carry injured men to a hospital after a suicide bombing in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, December 3.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Volunteers carry injured men to a hospital after a suicide bombing in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, December 3.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
Singer Janelle Monae poses for a portrait at the Los Angeles debut of 29Rooms, a funhouse of style, culture and technology, on Wednesday, December 6.
Photos: The week in 27 photos
Singer Janelle Monae poses for a portrait at the Los Angeles debut of 29Rooms, a funhouse of style, culture and technology, on Wednesday, December 6.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
US Postal Service worker Barbara Lynn sorts boxes at a distribution center in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday, December 4. The USPS is projecting that more than 850 million packages will be sent during the busy holiday season. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/30/world/gallery/week-in-photos-1201/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 28 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 27 photos
US Postal Service worker Barbara Lynn sorts boxes at a distribution center in Opa Locka, Florida, on Monday, December 4. The USPS is projecting that more than 850 million packages will be sent during the busy holiday season. See last week in 28 photos
Hide Caption
28 of 28
01 week in photos 1208 RESTRICTED02 week in photos 120803 week in photos 1208 RESTRICTED04 week in photos 120805 week in photos 120806 week in photos 1208 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 120808 week in photos 120809 week in photos 1208 RESTRICTED10 week in photos 120812 week in photos 1208 11 week in photos 1208 RESTRICTED13 week in photos 1208 RESTRICTED14 week in photos 1208 15 week in photos 1208 16 week in photos 1208 17 week in photos 1208 18 week in photos 1208 19 week in photos 1208 RESTRICTED20 week in photos 120821 week in photos 120822 week in photos 120823 week in photos 120824 week in photos 1208graphic warning - single image25 week in photos 120826 week in photos 120827 week in photos 1208
Take a look at 27 photos of the week from December 1 through December 7.