The week in 27 photos

Bobo the bulldog takes a shower at The Wagington, a luxury pet hotel in Singapore, on Wednesday, December 6.
Visitors walk in the courtyard of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, December 3.
The International Space Station, lower left, is seen traveling by the moon in this photo taken in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 2.
A man fills a wine glass for a woman at O'Naturel, a nudist restaurant in Paris, on Tuesday, December 5.
US President Donald Trump high-fives a boy during a "taxpayer family event" at the White House on Tuesday, December 5.
Asha Maya Dangol, 80, shows her thumbprint after voting in elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, December 7.
A man carries the body of a child who was killed in a reported airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, Syria, on Sunday, December 3.
More than 2,000 people in Santa Claus costumes pose for a picture at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier on Saturday, December 2. On what was the opening day of ski season, the resort offered a free daily pass to every skier dressed as Santa.
Three astronauts take part in preflight preparations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, December 5. They will be heading to the International Space Station later this month.
Leaves cover the face of Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, an 11-month-old who died at a clinic in Bangladesh on Monday, December 4. The boy, whose family fled Myanmar a couple of months ago, had suffered from a high fever and severe cough, according to his mother. His body was brought back to the family's shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A young olive ridley sea turtle walks to the sea for the first time in Sayulita, Mexico, on Saturday, December 2.
A police officer guarding the main entrance of the Labor Ministry is punched by a protester as communist-backed unionists tried to enter the building during a protest in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, December 5. The protesters were demonstrating against proposals to amend a law regarding strikes.
Actor Mark Hamill joins C-3PO, R2-D2 and producer Kathleen Kennedy for a "Star Wars" press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, December 7. Hamill stars as Luke Skywalker in the new movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
Volunteers carry injured men to a hospital after a suicide bombing in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, December 3.
Singer Janelle Monae poses for a portrait at the Los Angeles debut of 29Rooms, a funhouse of style, culture and technology, on Wednesday, December 6.