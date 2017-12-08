Photos: The week in 27 photos John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from embers as they try to help stop a wildfire from burning a home in Ventura, California, on Tuesday, December 5. Four wildfires are wreaking devastation across Southern California. More than 100,000 acres have been burned, and tens of thousands of people have had to flee their homes. Hide Caption 1 of 28

US Sen. Al Franken leaves the Capitol after speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, December 7. The Democrat said he is resigning following allegations that he touched women inappropriately. He also said some of the allegations against him aren't true.

Warren Entsch lifts up fellow Parliament member Linda Burney on Thursday, December 7, as they celebrate the passing of a bill that legalizes same-sex marriage in Australia.

A Palestinian protester runs Thursday, December 7, after catching fire during clashes with Israeli troops near Beit El, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. Dozens of people were injured in West Bank protests, which began after US President Donald Trump announced that his country would be recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the holy city as their capital.

Singer Beyonce presents the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Tuesday, December 5. Kaepernick became a lightning rod last year when he began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Bobo the bulldog takes a shower at The Wagington, a luxury pet hotel in Singapore, on Wednesday, December 6.

Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser for US President Donald Trump, arrives at a federal court in Washington on Friday, December 1. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador, and he disclosed that he is cooperating with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Visitors walk in the courtyard of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, December 3.

An injured man is transferred to a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, after Taliban militants attacked the Agricultural Training Institute there on Friday, December 1. At least nine people were killed, and dozens were hurt.

The International Space Station, lower left, is seen traveling by the moon in this photo taken in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 2.

A man fills a wine glass for a woman at O'Naturel, a nudist restaurant in Paris, on Tuesday, December 5.

US President Donald Trump high-fives a boy during a "taxpayer family event" at the White House on Tuesday, December 5.

Asha Maya Dangol, 80, shows her thumbprint after voting in elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, December 7.

A man carries the body of a child who was killed in a reported airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, Syria, on Sunday, December 3.

More than 2,000 people in Santa Claus costumes pose for a picture at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier on Saturday, December 2. On what was the opening day of ski season, the resort offered a free daily pass to every skier dressed as Santa.

Fans sing songs of Johnny Hallyday outside his house in Marnes-la-Coquette, France, on Wednesday, December 6. Hallyday, a rock 'n' roll icon in France, had just died at the age of 74.

Three astronauts take part in preflight preparations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, December 5. They will be heading to the International Space Station later this month.

A man in Sanaa, Yemen, inspects his damaged store near the residence of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh on Monday, December 4. Saleh was killed by Houthi rebels on Monday as he tried to flee clashes with them in Sanaa. Two days earlier, Saleh announced the end of a three-year alliance with the Houthis and said he wanted to "turn the page" on relations with the Saudi-led coalition that launched a military intervention against the Houthis in 2015.

Leaves cover the face of Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, an 11-month-old who died at a clinic in Bangladesh on Monday, December 4. The boy, whose family fled Myanmar a couple of months ago, had suffered from a high fever and severe cough, according to his mother. His body was brought back to the family's shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

A television cameraman films the logo of the International Olympic Committee at its headquarters in Pully, Switzerland, on Tuesday, December 5. Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics over the country's "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules, but Russian athletes who can prove that they are clean will be invited to compete under the Olympic flag, the IOC said.

Scientist Ron Clarke unveils "Little Foot," which he says is the oldest fossil hominid skeleton ever found in Southern Africa, on Wednesday, December 6.

A young olive ridley sea turtle walks to the sea for the first time in Sayulita, Mexico, on Saturday, December 2.

A police officer guarding the main entrance of the Labor Ministry is punched by a protester as communist-backed unionists tried to enter the building during a protest in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, December 5. The protesters were demonstrating against proposals to amend a law regarding strikes.

Actor Mark Hamill joins C-3PO, R2-D2 and producer Kathleen Kennedy for a "Star Wars" press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, December 7. Hamill stars as Luke Skywalker in the new movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Volunteers carry injured men to a hospital after a suicide bombing in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, December 3.

Singer Janelle Monae poses for a portrait at the Los Angeles debut of 29Rooms, a funhouse of style, culture and technology, on Wednesday, December 6.