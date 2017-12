Rosie Mashale is founder and managing director of Baphumelele, a South African organization that provides various levels of care for more than 5,000 children in desperate need. Many of the children are ill or have lost their parents to AIDS. Mashale's efforts have landed her on the list of top 10 CNN Heroes of 2017 . Click through the gallery for more information and photos.

Caring is in "Mama Rosie's" bones. A former schoolteacher, she opened a free daycare center in her Cape Town, South Africa home when she witnessed children playing in a nearby dump.

Healthy meals, needed medications and education are keys to helping the children in Baphumelele's care reach their potential.

Many of the children who come to Baphumelele have been abandoned, and reinforcing living skills is essential for preparing them for independence. A program for older children addresses those needs. "That's the reason that we are teaching them skills -- they learn how to plant their own vegetables, how to write their own resumes, work etiquette, computer training," Mashale said.