Snow blankets the South, moves into Northeast this weekend

(CNN) A winter storm that blanketed parts of the Southeast with up to seven inches of snow is sweeping northward and is expected to hit New England on Saturday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it planned to pretreat roads before the snow hit on Saturday.

. @MassDOT #MAsnow crews are prepared, will pretreat state roads in advance of Saturday snow: https://t.co/noHa13dpT1 pic.twitter.com/biZPCU1SAL

Winter weather advisories were issued for more than 75 million people in cities across the upper South and Northeast.

Meanwhile, the Southeast was already dealing with some of the heaviest snowfall in decades, starting Thursday night in South Texas, which rarely gets snow.

A scene that looked like the North Pole played out in Folsom, Louisiana, where Fallow and Sika deer frolicked in the snow at the Global Wildlife Center, which says it's the largest free-roaming wildlife preserve of its kind in the United States.

In Atlanta, snowball fights broke out as about an inch or so of snow fell on the city -- enough to create backups on the highways and to cause most school systems to close early.

A cara de felicidade da criança, parece pinto no lixo #snow A post shared by Flávia Barros (@flabarrosvet) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:00am PST

The weather service predicted less than half an inch to fall on Saturday. Up to 4 inches of snow fell in areas north of Atlanta.

Georgia's electric membership cooperatives reported at midday Friday that about 19,000 customers had lost power, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

Five inches of snow had fallen by mid-afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama, causing havoc on the highways and putting thousands of people in the dark.

About 25,000 customers in the Birmingham area had lost power by late morning, Alabama Power said in a tweet . A winter storm warning was in effect through midnight Friday.

Snow kitty having fun! #snowday #kittens A post shared by Geno Bell (@ge_n0) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

In the Midwest, cold air moving over relatively warm lakes was expected to create moderate to heavy snowfall in the Great Lakes region over the weekend.

The weather service said the heaviest accumulations were predicted for portions of the Michigan Upper Peninsula, and along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan