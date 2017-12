5 things for December 8: Brexit, Russia probe, Congress, wildfires, school shooting

(CNN) Can't stand crashing on your brother's couch when you visit for the holidays? Here's how to tell family you're staying at a hotel . And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Brexit

We haven't talked about Brexit in forever, probably because the negotiations have been a lot less interesting than last year's historic vote. But the UK's divorce from the European Union has crossed a major hurdle, with a deal reached on the issue of the Irish border . Ireland is staying in the EU, and there were fears that border checkpoints between Ireland (which remains in the EU) and Northern Ireland (part of the UK) would hurt both economies and lead to unrest in the North. But this morning, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May announced there would be no "hard" border controls between the two. Now, Brexit talks move on to the truly hard work : hammering out a trade agreement.

2. Russia investigation

The British publicist who arranged the June 2016 meeting with Russians and Donald Trump Jr. sent multiple emails to a Russian participant and a member of Donald Trump's inner circle later that summer, multiple sources told CNN, the first indication there was any follow-up after the meeting.

The emails raise new questions for congressional investigators about what was discussed at Trump Tower. Trump Jr. has for months contended that after being promised he would get dirt on Hillary Clinton, the brief meeting focused almost exclusively on the issue of Russian adoptions, saying there was no discussion with the participants after that session.

3. Sexual harassment and Congress

Two more members of Congress are leaving amid claims of sexual harassment. Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks put out a statement last night saying he'll resign in January. Franks said he had talked with two female staffers about them possibly becoming surrogates who could bear children for him and his wife. He acknowledged this made them uncomfortable but denied any sexual contact with them. The House Ethics Committee was about to start investigating him. CNN's Chris Cillizza says the whole thing is just plain bizarre

4. California wildfires

5. School shooting

Two students were killed in a shooting at a high school in New Mexico. The shooter, who also was killed, was male, but officials haven't said if he was a student. The shooting happened right around 8 a.m. at Aztec High School in Aztec, a small town about three hours from Albuquerque. Students talked of hearing gunshots and hiding in their classrooms.

NUMBERS OF THE DAY

20 years

That's the prison sentence given to ex-South Carolina police officer Michael Slager, who killed Walter Scott in April 2015. Scott's slaying reignited "Black Lives Matter" protests.

12,000

The number of jobs General Electric is cutting , as CEO John Flannery tries to slash costs. GE is the Dow's worst-performing stock this year, down 44%.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"A Texas Christmas Miracle!!!"

The social media reaction Thursday by a resident of the southern part of the Lone Star State as big and fluffy snowflakes fell

