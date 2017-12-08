California fires: 3 people burned in new blaze

Story highlights Six large wildfires have scorched 141,000 acres

Nearly 6,000 firefighters are battling the blazes

Carpinteria, California (CNN) Wildfires roared across Southern California for a fifth day Friday, with new blazes leading to additional evacuations as neighborhoods went up in flames in San Diego County.

Six large wildfires have scorched 141,000 acres in the state this week, Cal Fire officials said. At least 5,700 firefighters from several agencies are working to contain the massive walls of flames.

The fires have forced 190,000 people out of their homes, some with nothing but their pets and a few mementos.

Dry air and strong winds are forecast for the region through Sunday, which may fuel the fires, according to CNN meteorologist Rachel Aissen.

Residents should be ready to evacuate even if they don't live in areas immediately affected by flames, Cal Fire Division Chief Nick Schuler said Thursday night.