California fires: 3 people burned in new blaze

Story highlights Six large wildfires have scorched 141,000 acres

Nearly 6,000 firefighters are battling the blazes

Carpinteria, California (CNN) Wildfires roared across Southern California for a fifth day Friday, with new blazes prompting additional evacuations as neighborhoods went up in flames in San Diego County.

Six large wildfires have scorched 141,000 acres in the state this week, Cal Fire officials said. At least 5,700 firefighters from several agencies are working to contain the massive walls of flames.

The fires have forced 190,000 people out of their homes, some with nothing but their pets and a few mementos. The latest blaze, Lilac Fire, broke out in San Diego County, leaving three people with burn injuries, authorities said.

Dry air and strong winds are forecast through Sunday, which may lead to dangerous fire conditions, CNN meteorologist Rachel Aissen said.

Residents in those areas should be ready to evacuate at a moments notice.

