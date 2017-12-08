Programming note: Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and beyond the call of duty.

Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) In the middle of the night, under an Atlanta overpass, five police officers fought for one thing. Time.

You feel and sense their desperation and determination through the body camera Officer Michael Skillman was wearing.

Just watching it your heart accelerates and you can sense a prickle of adrenaline.

Beyond the Call of Duty Do you know an officer who has gone above and beyond what the job requires? E-mail us at BeyondtheCallofDuty@cnn.com.

A car with two men inside has slammed into a bridge abutment, flames pour from under the hood. The doors are jammed and Officer Skillman's fire extinguisher empties -- with no effect.

On the video, screams from those inside mix with the officer's shouts for them to get out. He attacks the car's windows with his baton trying to open an escape.

Read More