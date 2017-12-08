Breaking News

Lindsey Vonn goes for gold in the memory of her late grandad

By Danielle Rossingh, Christina Macfarlane and Ursin Caderas, CNN

Updated 4:55 AM ET, Fri December 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

vonn dream gold for grandfather macfarlane intvw_00005816
vonn dream gold for grandfather macfarlane intvw_00005816

    JUST WATCHED

    Lindsey Vonn's dream for her late grandfather

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(28 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Vonn's grandfather introduced her to skiing
  • American seeking second Olympic downhill gold

(CNN)When Lindsey Vonn goes for gold at next year's PyeongChang Olympics, she will do so in the memory of her late grandfather.

Vonn's paternal grandfather passed away last month at the age of 88, and without him, the greatest female ski racer of all time may never have taken up the sport.
"If it wasn't for my grandfather I wouldn't be racing," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge as she prepared for races this weekend in St Moritz, Switzerland.
    "My grandfather taught my father how to ski. It's because of him that it is in our family. It was a huge loss to me and my family. I think about him all the time, especially when I'm racing. And I feel closer to him when I'm skiing."
    Vonn: I won&#39;t represent Trump at Winter Games
    Lindsey Vonn

      JUST WATCHED

      Vonn: I won't represent Trump at Winter Games

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Vonn: I won't represent Trump at Winter Games 01:11
    READ: Vonn speaks out about Trump
    Read More

    Behind enemy lines

    Vonn said her grandfather had been stationed in what was then called Korea, not far from where the alpine events will be taking place at the Winter Games, which start in February in South Korea.
    "He was with the 10th Infantry of Engineers and he was over there building all the roads," she said.
    "He was behind enemy lines a few times and was held at gun point. I was really hoping that he would make it and be able to come with me over there.
    I had gone through the whole process of figuring out how to medically get him over there," she added. "But now I hope that I can win for him. Everyone in my family wants me to win for him. I hope I can make him proud."
    US skiers back Russia doping punishment
    US skiers back Russia doping punishment

      JUST WATCHED

      US skiers back Russia doping punishment

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    US skiers back Russia doping punishment 01:36
    READ: Lindsey Vonn delves into fashion
    READ: Why Lindsey Vonn wants to race the men
    READ: Shiffrin scores first downhill win

    Genes

    Vonn is a former Olympic downhill champion and women's World Cup record holder with 77 victories, nine shy of the all-time record.
    But she is perhaps best known for her resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks, including overcoming three potentially career-ending injuries, one of which kept her sidelined during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
    It's all down to her genes, according to Vonn.
    "I think I have his work ethic," she said. "I feel like my adversities are nothing compared to what he went through.
    "So I keep that in mind whenever I have a setback. It's really nothing. You figure it out, you get over it and keep working."
    The dangers of being an Alpine skier
    The dangers of being an Alpine skier

      JUST WATCHED

      The dangers of being an Alpine skier

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The dangers of being an Alpine skier 03:03

    'Breaking down at the gym'

    At times her rehabilitation from injury has been so intense this year that Vonn was reduced to tears because she was so exhausted.
    "I had almost eight weeks where I was just at the gym. I didn't travel anywhere, I didn't do anything, I was pretty lame to be around.
    "This summer was really important to make sure that I was as prepared as possible for this season. It's most likely my last Olympics so I don't want to have any regrets that I could have worked harder.
    "I literally pushed my body to its limit. I worked as hard as I possibly could. To the point where I was breaking down at the gym. But it's all worth it if I can bring home the gold medal."
    The world&#39;s greatest female ski racer Lindsey Vonn has a busy few months ahead. In February she will be competing in an Olympic Games for the first time since she clinched the Olympic downhill title in Vancouver in 2010.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    The world's greatest female ski racer Lindsey Vonn has a busy few months ahead. In February she will be competing in an Olympic Games for the first time since she clinched the Olympic downhill title in Vancouver in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    She also has Ingemar Stenmark&#39;s World Cup record of 86 victories in her sights. Vonn is the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She also has Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup record of 86 victories in her sights. Vonn is the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    During her career Vonn has had to cope with a number of serious injuries, including a broken arm sustained during a heavy crash last November.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    During her career Vonn has had to cope with a number of serious injuries, including a broken arm sustained during a heavy crash last November.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Vonn&#39;s public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Vonn's public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Vonn watches on during the ladies singles semifinal match between Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova in June.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Vonn watches on during the ladies singles semifinal match between Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova in June.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Can Vonn become the GOAT?
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Can Vonn become the GOAT?
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    vonn potraitLindsey VonnLindsey Vonn Austria World Cupvonn sndora stretcherTiger Woods lindsey vonnLindsey Vonn nee Kildow Lake LouiseLindsey Vonn nee Kildow Turin Olympicsvonn french openLindsey Vonn close-up

    'Devastating'

    These days the 33-year-old Vonn's knee needs "some tender loving care."
    "To be physically as strong as I was before takes a lot more work and a lot more maintenance. I have to get up earlier and warm my knee up.
    "But I still feel like I am as strong as I was before. It just takes more time. Maybe I'm not able to do the kind of volume on snow that I used to do but that doesn't mean that I don't know what I'm doing.
    "I've been racing forever and ever and ever. I feel like I already have the miles. I just need to execute on race day."
    And by executing on race day, that's very much the prize of Olympic gold.
    "The Olympics are definitely very important to me. Not being able to compete in Sochi because of injury was devastating. I have been waiting a long time to repeat or improve upon what I did in Vancouver."
    "I want to do what I did in Vancouver. I want another gold medal."