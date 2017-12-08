Breaking News

Hong Kong International Races: The rise of the globetrotting racehorse

By Matt Majendie, for CNN

Updated 12:21 PM ET, Fri December 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hong kong horse races_00000711
hong kong horse races_00000711

    JUST WATCHED

    The $238M horse races that keep on giving

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The $238M horse races that keep on giving 01:33

Story highlights

  • Highland Reel bids to end career with victory in Sunday's prestigious Hong Kong Vase
  • Aidan O'Brien-trained stallion has won races on four continents and in seven countries
  • Money, prestige and travel have led to globetrotting horses, says Tattersall director
  • Trainer Dermot Weld blazed the trail for the current crop of trainers

(CNN)Immaterial of the result, Highland Reel looks set to run its last race on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Victory in the $2.1 million Hong Kong Vase event, which the Aidan O'Brien-trained thoroughbred won in 2015, would be a fitting finale for the son of Galileo.
The five-year-old is a truly international competitor, having won races on four continents and in seven different countries. It has also earned more than $8 million in prize money over its career.
    But Highland Reel is far from the world's only globe in Britain, horses were sold to buyers from 40-plus countries which director Jimmy George says proves the global nature of the sport today.
    "You could argue after football that horse racing is the most global sport. Racing takes place on every continent," he tells CNN from his Newmarket offices.
    Read More
    "But the global program and pay has exploded in the last 20 years, and the opportunities for horses at the level of Highland Reel have grown."
    Owners and trainers are lured to big races across the globe by monster paydays and prestigious events, such as the Hong Kong International Races, which have been a fixture of the racing calendar since the 1990s.
    Staged at the Sha Tin racecourse, the Hong Kong International Races will feature four races on Sunday.
    The event has attracted a number of starters from the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar, five horses from the Irish Coolmore operation in Ireland, a former South African champion and a strong Japanese contingent.
    "There are obviously massive prize money opportunities out there," adds George, "but there's also the huge prestige of winning in Hong Kong or the Melbourne Cup or in the US. If there's a seven-figure payday now, you're going to be tempted."
    November: The Breeders&#39; Cup
    November: The Breeders' Cup

      JUST WATCHED

      November: The Breeders' Cup

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    November: The Breeders' Cup 22:22

    Traveling in five-star luxury

    Other horses to find fame and fortune competing around the world include California Chrome, which has gone down in history after winning the Dubai World Cup and narrowly missing out on the Triple Crown in the US.
    George points to the British-bred Rekindling which won the 2017 Melbourne Cup. "He's only three and yet has the potential to be another globetrotting phenomenon like Highland Reel," he says.
    Trainer O'Brien, meanwhile, believes much of the reason for Highland Reel's success in global races is simple: "He loves traveling really. He's just a total pro. He handles all kinds of situations very easily, and he's a very adaptable horse."
    Fellow trainer Ed Dunlop has been something of a trailblazer in racing his horses all over the world.
    His greatest horses were Red Cadeaux (Hong Kong Vase winner and three-time runner-up at the Melbourne Cup), Snow Fairy (victories at the Hong Kong Cup, Oaks, Prix Jean Romanet and Queen Elizabeth Commerative Cup in Japan), and Ouija Board (winner of the Hong Kong Vase, Breeders' Cup and Irish Oaks).
    According to Dunlop, Highland Reel's success gave its Coolmore owners pause for thought as to when the horse should go to stud.
    "It's a notable change from Coolmore. In the past, a horse like Highland Reel might have gone to stud by now but the rewards are now so immense around the world he's still racing.
    "You have to have an owner that wants to do that and I was fortunate with Red Cadeaux, Ouija Board and Snow Fairy that I had that. And more and more people are doing it now, year on year."
    READ: Forty reasons why Hong Kong's the world's best city
    Horse racing in South Korea -- it&#39;s bigger than you think...
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    Horse racing in South Korea -- it's bigger than you think...
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    One hundred years on from the nation&#39;s first thoroughbred race, plans are in place for South Korea to become a major player in the sport.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    One hundred years on from the nation's first thoroughbred race, plans are in place for South Korea to become a major player in the sport.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    What started with small, unstandardized pony races has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    What started with small, unstandardized pony races has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    A two-way process of &quot;internationalization&quot; is underway, with leading foreign jockeys and trainers employed domestically, and Korean runners beginning to attend major race meetings overseas.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    A two-way process of "internationalization" is underway, with leading foreign jockeys and trainers employed domestically, and Korean runners beginning to attend major race meetings overseas.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    One venue, LetsRun Park Seoul, boasts towering grandstands called Happy Ville and Lucky Ville capable of accommodating 77,000 people.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    One venue, LetsRun Park Seoul, boasts towering grandstands called Happy Ville and Lucky Ville capable of accommodating 77,000 people.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Attendance figures are already &quot;right up there with baseball and well ahead of the domestic football league,&quot; according to Alastair Middleton of the Korea Racing Authority (KRA.)
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    Attendance figures are already "right up there with baseball and well ahead of the domestic football league," according to Alastair Middleton of the Korea Racing Authority (KRA.)
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    But the KRA is also striving to reach all new demographics in South Korea.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    But the KRA is also striving to reach all new demographics in South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    To that end, a horse theme park, situated in the center of the Seoul Racecourse, opened its doors in September 2016 -- playing host to a number of K-pop acts, including I.O.I.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    To that end, a horse theme park, situated in the center of the Seoul Racecourse, opened its doors in September 2016 -- playing host to a number of K-pop acts, including I.O.I.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    With pony riding, racing simulation machines and ice rinks in winter, there&#39;s hope it can attract new audiences to the racecourse.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    With pony riding, racing simulation machines and ice rinks in winter, there's hope it can attract new audiences to the racecourse.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    &quot;Right now horse racing has a bad perception among some Korean people,&quot; Yang Tae Park, executive director of the KRA, told CNN. &quot;We are trying to change that perception.&quot;
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    "Right now horse racing has a bad perception among some Korean people," Yang Tae Park, executive director of the KRA, told CNN. "We are trying to change that perception."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    With a new quarantine protocol, the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) plans to stage some of the biggest events on the horse racing calendar within five years.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    With a new quarantine protocol, the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) plans to stage some of the biggest events on the horse racing calendar within five years.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    By 2022, the value of the Korea Sprint and Cup is set to increase threefold to KRW 3 billion ($2.7m) and KRW 2 billion ($1.8m) respectively.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    By 2022, the value of the Korea Sprint and Cup is set to increase threefold to KRW 3 billion ($2.7m) and KRW 2 billion ($1.8m) respectively.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    With Korean-bred horses increasingly racing in foreign lands and proving they can cut it at a high-level, don&#39;t bet against seeing one on a racetrack near you soon.
    Photos: South Korea's billion-dollar dream
    With Korean-bred horses increasingly racing in foreign lands and proving they can cut it at a high-level, don't bet against seeing one on a racetrack near you soon.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    horseracing south korea seoul racecourse duskhorseracing south korea seoul racecourse jo sung gonhorseracing south korea seoul racecourse night barrier horseracing south korea seoul racecourse night finish horseracing south korea seoul racecourse overheadhorseracing south korea seoul racecourse close finishMagic village whinny world south korea seoulwhinny world south korea seoul western town mustang whinny world south korea seoulhorseracing south korea seoul racecourse moon se young ytn cuphorseracing south korea seoul racecourse finish low angle horseracing south korea seoul racecourse happy ville parade ring horseracing south korea seoul racecourse tight finish day

    Blazing a trail

    Dermot Weld was another pioneer, aiming to prove the doubters wrong when it was claimed his European stable of horses couldn't win across the world.
    Having previously won with Go and Go at the 1990 Belmont Stakes, he then won the Melbourne Cup in 1993 with Vintage Crop.
    At the time of the Belmont success, Weld remarked that "the world is not as big as people think it is," and he's been proven right in the intervening years.
    Pony racing on the Irish coast
    Pony racing on the Irish coast

      JUST WATCHED

      Pony racing on the Irish coast

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pony racing on the Irish coast 01:22
    "There was Hong Kong [he won the mile there in 1999 with Additional Risk] and then the Belmont," he said. "I trained Grade 1 winners across the US, and then I looked to Australia.
    "People told me I was made and it was impossible. But I wanted to bring a horse 12,000 miles across the world and prove the world wrong. We went and won and everything's changed since then."
    For Highland Reel, the trip back from Hong Kong looks likely to be his last before he is put out to stud. He is likely to command high fees.
    Already to his name are a litany of worldwide winners. Another globetrotting success in Hong Kong would be the icing on the cake.