Hong Kong International Races: The rise of the globetrotting racehorse

Story highlights Highland Reel bids to end career with victory in Sunday's prestigious Hong Kong Vase

Aidan O'Brien-trained stallion has won races on four continents and in seven countries

Money, prestige and travel have led to globetrotting horses, says Tattersall director

Trainer Dermot Weld blazed the trail for the current crop of trainers

(CNN) Immaterial of the result, Highland Reel looks set to run its last race on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Victory in the $2.1 million Hong Kong Vase event, which the Aidan O'Brien-trained thoroughbred won in 2015, would be a fitting finale for the son of Galileo.

The five-year-old is a truly international competitor, having won races on four continents and in seven different countries. It has also earned more than $8 million in prize money over its career.

But Highland Reel is far from the world's only globe in Britain, horses were sold to buyers from 40-plus countries which director Jimmy George says proves the global nature of the sport today.

"You could argue after football that horse racing is the most global sport. Racing takes place on every continent," he tells CNN from his Newmarket offices.

