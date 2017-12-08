US unveils new travel advisory system

Story highlights The existing guidance system will be replaced by a four-tiered advisory system

The changes are the result of a year-long review process

(CNN) The State Department unveiled Friday a new system for communicating security risks associated with foreign travel in an effort to reduce confusion and protect US citizens abroad.

"The Department of State is improving our communications with US citizen travelers to provide clear, timely and reliable safety and security information worldwide," Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch said, outlining the new advisory system to reporters ahead of its implementation next month.

The existing guidance system will be replaced by a four-tiered advisory system, whereby every country will be assigned one of the following security levels:

Level 1 - Exercise normal precautions

Level 2 - Exercise increased caution

Read More