Trump set for nighttime rally in Pensacola, as Alabama watches

(CNN) President Donald Trump isn't campaigning for Roy Moore in Alabama -- but he's holding a campaign-style rally just 25 miles from the state line ahead of Tuesday's special election.

And Alabama voters are his most important audience.

Trump is in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday night -- a Florida panhandle city in the Mobile, Alabama, media market and an easy drive for voters in a crucial portion of the state.

The rally comes after Trump spent part of the week touting Moore on Twitter, despite the accusations that the 70-year-old, twice-ousted former state Supreme Court chief justice had pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls while in his 30s.

The President has cast Democratic candidate Doug Jones as too liberal for Alabama, and warned that Republicans can't afford to lose a vote in the Senate, where they hold a 52-48 majority.

