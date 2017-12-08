Trump holds nighttime rally in Pensacola, as Alabama watches

Story highlights Alabama voters are Trump's most important audience

The President is also expected to tout his own accomplishments

(CNN) President Donald Trump reiterated his promise to build a US-Mexico border wall during a Friday night rally in Pensacola, Florida.

"Any Hispanics here, any Hispanics?" Trump said near the beginning of his speech. "Remember they weren't going to vote for me, because I'm going to build the wall? But they want the wall, too, because they want security."

Trump touted his record and promised to soon deliver tax cuts and a repeal of Obamacare's individual mandate to buy health insurance.

He also touted the nation's economic performance since he took office.

"It's all psychological to a large extent, and that's what creates greatness," Trump said of the economy, saying that "consumer confidence is at a 17-year high" and "economic growth last quarter surged to 3.3%."

