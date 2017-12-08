Accuser's confidante: Trent Franks offered $5M for surrogacy

(CNN) The head of a prominent conservative group was present last week when a woman who has accused Rep. Trent Franks of asking her to be a surrogate for his child in exchange for $5 million detailed her allegations to House Speaker Paul Ryan's staff.

Andrea Lafferty, president of the Traditional Values Coalition, told CNN that the accuser -- a former aide whom she did not name -- said that she was asked to look over a contract to carry Franks' child. If she conceived his child, she would be given $5 million, according to Lafferty.

Franks, an Arizona Republican, announced Thursday that he planned to resign January 31, after the House Ethics Committee said that it would investigate Franks to see if he had taken part in "conduct that constitutes sexual harassment and/or retaliation for opposing sexual harassment." On Friday, Franks said his resignation would take effect immediately.

Lafferty first learned about the woman's allegations last year. She was connected with the woman through a mutual friend, she said, who felt that she could help provide counsel. At the time, she was not ready to come forward but was simply seeking advice, Lafferty said about the accuser. The accuser recently decided to come forward, got in touch with Lafferty again, and Lafferty set up the meeting last week with the speaker's office. Ryan did not attend, Lafferty said.

"I did attend the meeting in the speaker's office with the young lady," Lafferty said. "Her story has remained consistent in every time she has discussed it."

