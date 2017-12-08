The politics of pop music in 2017

Story highlights Politics was all over pop music in 2017

Washington (CNN) Politics permeated our culture in 2017. It wasn't just on our news channels, it was in our professional sports, our awards shows and late-night talk shows, and in our pop music.

Not all the political pop of 2017 was radio friendly, nor was it obvious or intentionally political. There are big-name pop stars with axes to grind and a rock star who flirted with running for the Senate to promote his music. There are songs inspired by the great political catchphrases of our time, from "Make America great again" to "When they go low, we go high." There are live performances that made the country stop and listen.

Below are 11 pop songs that tell the year's story in politics.

1. "God Bless America" - Lady Gaga

When Lady Gaga performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, it was 16 days after President Trump had taken office. The pop star had campaigned for Clinton in 2016, but opted for a nonpartisan set list, opening with "God Bless America" and a line from "This Land is Your Land." It was a message of unity and inclusion that Clinton voters could interpret as a knowing wink without alienating everyone else, Clinton's "Stronger Together," disguised as a patriotic pop spectacle.

