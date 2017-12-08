Story highlights Collins is a moderate Republican from Maine

She helped kill the GOP's Obamacare repeal efforts earlier this year

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she's considering removing her support from GOP tax plans, saying in an interview she could change her vote if her proposed amendments don't make it in the final version.

"I would (consider changing my vote)," she told CNN affiliate CBS WABI5 on Thursday. "I'm going to look at what comes out of the conference committee meeting to reconcile the differences between the Senate and House bill. So I won't make a final decision until I see what that package is."

Collins has made similar claims since the bill passed the Senate last week.

One of the amendments she added would allow taxpayers to deduct property taxes from their annual federal filings and the other would lower the threshold for tax deductions for medical expenses.

Collins, a moderate Republican, voted for the GOP's tax plan last week despite having helped kill the GOP's Obamacare repeal efforts earlier this year. Several aides told CNN that Collins made clear to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that she wanted to get to "yes" on the tax legislation, unlike with health care.

Read More