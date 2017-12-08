Story highlights Sen. Jeff Flake voted to back the GOP tax plan

Washington (CNN) While traveling Thursday on an airplane from Washington, GOP Sen. Jeff Flake debated a voter in a wide-ranging discussion about the GOP tax plan, the issue of Dreamers, the Affordable Care Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Flake spoke for 11 minutes to a person who identified himself on his Twitter account as Ady Barkan, of California, according to a tweet posted by his friend. Barkan explained his current situation having been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and how the tax bill would affect his health care to Flake.

I enjoyed the conversation, Ady. We won't always agree, by I admire your courage and knowledgeable advocacy. https://t.co/rtaKegXvCU — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 8, 2017

The Arizona Republican voted to pass the Senate's GOP tax plan last week, and both chambers are in conference working to create a final version of the legislation to be voted on.

Barkan said in a follow-up video that he was in Washington to protest the tax plan.

