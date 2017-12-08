Russian operatives tried to contact Hope Hicks, NYT reports

Washington (CNN) Russian operatives tried to correspond with adviser Hope Hicks multiple times after Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, prompting the FBI to caution Hicks, people familiar with the events told The New York Times.

Former officials told the Times that "introductory emails" from Russian government addresses to Hicks "alarmed" US intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The New York Times noted in its Friday report that there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Hicks, who is now the White House communications director.

Hicks met with senior FBI counterintelligence agents at least twice after Trump took office, according to The New York Times report. In the briefings, which took place in the White House Situation Room, according to the Times, the agents told Hicks who had attempted to connect with her and noted that they were "not who they claimed to be."

Hicks also reportedly shared with White House counsel Don McGahn that she had met with the FBI, according to the Times.

