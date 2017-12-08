Trump responds to 'lock her up' chants, cites 'rigged system'

Story highlights Trump gave a campaign-style rally in Florida on Friday night

"Look, it's being proven we have a rigged system," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump responded to chants of "lock her up" by citing the "rigged system," while speaking at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday night.

"Look, it's being proven we have a rigged system," Trump said to the crowd of supporters. "Doesn't happen so easy. But this system, there will be a lot of changes."

The crowd's chant -- referring to Trump's former Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton -- and his railing on a "rigged" system harkened back to the 2016 election.

Trump also called it a "sick system from the inside," and said he was working to course-correct the institutional sickness within the country.

Before the crowd began its cries of "lock her up," Trump mocked the Democratic movement known as "the resistance."

Read More