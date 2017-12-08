Trump deputy national security adviser leaving White House

Washington (CNN) Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump, plans to leave the White House after the President's first year in office, multiple senior administration officials confirm to CNN.

Powell, a Cairo-born, Dallas-raised former executive at Goldman Sachs, first joined Trump's team after advising his daughter, Ivanka, on women's empowerment issues. She moved to the National Security Council in March.

Powell, the officials told CNN, is leaving the administration on good terms with the President, unlike other officials who have either resigned or been fired. She decided to leave the job after a year.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said in a statement that Powell has become "an invaluable member of President Trump's team."

