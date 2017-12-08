Democrats ask Treasury for docs on financial dealings with Russia

Story highlights Democrats have sought info from Treasury and Deutsche Bank on Trump's finances

(CNN) Democratic lawmakers are asking the Treasury Department to turn over any intelligence data it has about President Donald Trump and his associates, citing two recent reports of financial dealings with Russians.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, and four other Democrats renewed their request for suspicious activity reports and other financial intelligence data tracked by the agency's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Their request comes after reports highlighting one of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' investments that has ties to Russia and separate reports alleging money-laundering through a Trump-licensed property in Panama.

"It is unfortunate that despite the constant revelations about this administration, you continue to refuse to provide us with records relating to potential money laundering violations by Russian persons and the Trump Organization, including violations involving Trump-licensed properties, which we requested in May," the Democrats wrote in their letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "It seems to be clear to everyone but you that these continuing revelations demand immediate attention."

