Story highlights Rep. John Lewis is among those visiting to back Jones against Roy Moore

Jones needs to boost African-American turnout if he is to win

(CNN) Several top-tier African-American Democratic lawmakers will descend on Alabama this weekend to rally supporters for Doug Jones ahead of the Senate special election Tuesday -- a rarity for a campaign that has sought to maintain a distinctly local flavor.

The effort is being spearheaded by Rep. Terri Sewell, the sole Democrat among Alabama's congressional delegation. Joining her will be Reps. John Lewis of Georgia, Sanford Bishop of Georgia and Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

They will fan out across the state, with events slated for Sunday in Birmingham, Mobile, Huntsville and Selma. Booker is also scheduled for stops Saturday in Montgomery and Tuskegee.

Those events will be aimed at turning out African-American voters, who polling suggests would overwhelmingly support Jones -- if they vote.

