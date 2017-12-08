Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the 2020 Democratic presidential race:

An interesting figure will campaign for Doug Jones in Alabama this weekend: former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Beloved by Barack Obama world but out of office since early 2011 and now working for Bain Capital (yes, Mitt Romney's Bain Capital), it's a return to the national campaign trail for someone who's the subject of 2020 chatter in Democratic circles, if not with the broader electorate.

"Patrick is definitely looking at running for president. He's had conversations with a lot of people," one Democratic strategist said.

Patrick and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another 2020 prospect, are headed to Alabama to help Jones turn out African-American voters ahead of Tuesday's Senate special election against Roy Moore.