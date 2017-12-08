Trump's Jerusalem move: Anti-US protests break out after Friday prayers

Story highlights Protests break out after Friday prayers in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur

US President Donald Trump announced his decision Wednesday to move the US embassy to Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN) As Muslims across the globe head to Friday prayers, the status of Jerusalem is likely to loom large in sermons delivered by Imams everywhere from Israel to Indonesia.

Violent protests and international condemnation have followed US President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and commit to moving the US embassy to the holy city.

Both Palestinians and Israelis claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Some Palestinian factions called for three "days of rage" to protest the decision, which culminates Friday.

The governments of Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia -- a country home to more Muslims than any other in the world -- all spoke out against the decision and protests broke out outside the US embassies in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur after prayers Friday, Islam's holy day.

