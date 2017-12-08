(CNN) UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is headed to Iran as part of a three-country trip across the Middle East, the UK Foreign Office said Friday.

Johnson will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, during which he will press for the release of dual-nationals detained in Iran, the statement said.

The statement did not name British-Iranian mother, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained since April 2016, but her case is likely to be a key focus of his trip.

In his most serious misstep as Foreign Secretary, Johnson was forced to apologize last month after his comments about Zaghari-Ratcliffe raised fears that her jail sentence could be prolonged.

Johnson told a parliamentary committee that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been teaching journalism during her visit to Iran, but he later clarified that she had been visiting relatives before she was detained.

