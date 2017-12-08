Story highlights "It's like they're introducing the child to a tribe," Carrie Fisher said of parents screening "Star Wars"

You know your own kid and when they're old enough to begin the training, but it's probably not before age 5

(CNN) Assuming you already know why "Star Wars" is so important (which I detailed in a previous genuflecting column), I'll make the jump to light speed and get to a parenting question to which I have given a disproportionate share of thought: How to properly introduce my children to the greatest never-ending mythic space opera.

I grew up seeing the original trilogy on big screens and then ad nauseam on VHS and the early days of cable. I feel lucky to have been born in the early 1970s so I could get the full impact of their unfolding, including Kenner toys, pop culture ubiquity and influence, and even scholarly review. And to the degree that I can share my devotion to this ancient religion with my own children, I want to get it just right.

Princess Leia understood. In her final book, "The Princess Diarist," actress and writer Carrie Fisher explained the significance of parents showing their kids "Star Wars" for the first time.

"It's like they're introducing the child to a tribe," she wrote. "There's a ritual -- you ... place them down as an offering, and say, 'Watch this.' Then you watch him watching 'Star Wars,' trying to find out how much you have in common with your kid. It's as if (parents) know they have this great gift to bestow, and they want to bestow it as perfectly as possible -- the perfect time, the perfect place, the perfect situation for passing on this life-defining experience. And the kids will always remember for their entire lives how they first felt when they first saw their now favorite movie. And they were given this gift from their parents, and now can share it together. Truly a family affair."

It's important to me that I be there when my daughters see the films for the first time, and I won't cede it to friends, parties or sleepovers. And not only do I want to curate the experience, but it's risky to show them too early, lest their introduction to the Jedi, the Sith and the Force leaves them scared, confused or -- worst of all -- bored.

