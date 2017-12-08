Story highlights One 17th-century Spanish poet described avocados as "healthy for sick people"

Now, experts tout the health benefits -- and one concern -- of avocados

(CNN) From California to Manila, avocados are a common ingredient on restaurant menus around the world.

They can be found not only spread on toast and tacos but in ice cream, smoothies, hummus and even pasta sauce.

The consumption of avocados in the United States, has been climbing since 1989, when only about 1.1 pounds were consumed per capita, according to the Agriculture Marketing Resource Center , a research group that receives grants from the US Department of Agriculture.

By 2014, about 7 pounds were consumed per capita, and now avocados are a popular food item -- especially due to their health benefits. But what exactly makes them good for you?

"Avocados are a fruit and one of the few fruits that are high in fat and low in sugar," said Dr. Donald Hensrud, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program in Rochester, Minnesota, and a specialist in nutrition and preventive medicine.