How the world reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth Ballon d'Or

Equals record set by rival Lionel Messi.

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his fifth Ballon d'Or Thursday, equaling the record set by eternal rival Lionel Messi.

Some of the biggest and best names to ever play the game were quick to congratulate the Portugal international.

Brazilian Pele, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, said: "I would love to have played on the same side as you!"

High praise indeed.

Congratulations to @Cristiano on winning this year's Ballon d'Or. I would love to have played on the same side as you! // Parabéns ao @Cristiano por conquistar o Ballon d'Or este ano. Eu adoraria ter tido a chance de jogar ao seu lado! #BallondOr — Pelé (@Pele) December 7, 2017

After a decade of dominance and winning the previous 10 Ballon d'Ors between them, people are beginning to wonder if anybody else apart from Ronaldo or Messi will ever win the title.

