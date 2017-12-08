Brexit: UK makes 'sufficient progress' towards leaving the EU

(CNN)The UK and the European Union have reached a preliminary agreement on Brexit after a week of intense negotiations.
Border arrangements between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the EU, had been a sticking point, with fears check points could damage both economies and undermine hard-won peace in the North.
Following late night talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and her governing partners, the far-right Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, May rushed to Brussels Friday where she met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Speaking alongside May in the European capital, Juncker said, "we had to make the deal today," as a December 14 deadline approached.
"Sufficient progress has now been made on the three terms of the divorce," Juncker said, referring to conditions the EU had requested regarding a number of issues including the Irish border. Negotiations for the UK to leave the EU can now proceed to the next stage.
"This hasn't been easy for either side," May said. "Getting to this point has required give and take on both sides."
Referring to a sticking point between her party and the DUP, May said, "in Northern Ireland we will guarantee there will be no hard border, and we no will uphold the (Good Friday agreement)."
"No barrier north-south or east-west," she said.
The parties had close to a deal earlier this week on proposed arrangements for Northern Ireland's border controls but it fell through after objections from the DUP.
What's on the table?
When Brexit negotiations began just under six months ago, the EU was clear on its position: It would not countenance any discussion about a future relationship with Britain until "sufficient progress" had been made on three issues:
-- that Britain pay a substantial "divorce bill"
-- that rights of European citizens in the UK are guaranteed
-- and that there is no reinstatement of a hard border between Northern Ireland, which will leave the EU with the rest of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the EU
After tortuous negotiations, the two sides were close on the first two issues, in particular after the UK agreed to make a substantial payment to the EU budget, leaving the Irish border as the final stumbling block.
It is a historically delicate issue: the dismantling of border controls and infrastructure was a key plank of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after years of sectarian conflict.
While London, Dublin and Brussels all appeared to be in favor of Northern Ireland remaining subject to key European regulations and laws, avoiding the need for border checks, May's coalition partners weren't having it.
After details of the draft deal leaked, DUP leader Arlene Foster gave a TV statement in which she said that her party "will not accept any form of regulatory divergence which separates Northern Ireland economically or politically from the rest of the United Kingdom."
It's unclear what kind of deal may have been reached with the DUP, but while May's government is dependent on them to remain in power, the Northern Irish party also stands to lose a lot should the unsteady coalition collapse.
The DUP secured a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) funding deal for Northern Ireland when it agreed to support May, and the failure of the government would likely spark an election which may well bring Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party to power, who will not be anywhere near as sympathetic to the far-right DUP.