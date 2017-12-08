Brexit: British Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels

(CNN) After days of intense talks on Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels Friday morning to meet with top European Union officials.

Talks between May's Conservatives and their governing partner, the far-right Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), stretched late into Thursday night, according to a DUP lawmaker.

May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will give a joint press conference at 7:30 a.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET). Following May's arrival, Juncker's chief of staff Martin Selmayr tweeted a picture of white smoke -- the sign used by the Vatican to signify the election of a new Pope.

The parties came close to a deal earlier this week on proposed arrangements for Northern Ireland's border controls once the the UK leaves the European Union but it fell through after objections from the DUP.

London and Brussels have been engaged in intense negotiations over securing an agreement from the European Union that "sufficient progress" has been made on the UK's withdrawal ahead of an EU leaders summit on December 14.

