Brexit: UK makes 'sufficient progress' towards leaving the EU

(CNN) The UK and the European Union have reached a preliminary agreement on Brexit after a week of intense negotiations.

Border arrangements between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the EU, had been a sticking point, with fears check points could damage both economies and undermine hard-won peace in the North.

Following late night talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and her governing partners, the far-right Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, May rushed to Brussels Friday where she met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Speaking alongside May in the European capital, Juncker said, "we had to make the deal today," as a December 14 deadline approached.

"Sufficient progress has now been made on the three terms of the divorce," Juncker said, referring to conditions the EU had requested regarding a number of issues including the Irish border. Negotiations for the UK to leave the EU can now proceed to the next stage.

